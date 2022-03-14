Want to boost your gas mileage? A look at what works, and what doesn't

Everyone these days is talking about gas prices and ways to save on gas.

Bosco Engels, however, doesn't worry too much. He says his Prius gets 50, 60, or more miles per gallon.

Engles is a "hypermiler," who saves money on gas by treating the gas pedal like a carton of eggs.

He took us for a ride to show how he does it.

"The best thing is to not accelerate fast, and to anticipate your braking," he said.

His biggest tips:

No jackrabbit starts from a stop (and don't try to race that Camaro next to you at the light).

Anticipate red lights and stop signs, and start slowing down in advance.

Turn your car's stop-start feature back on, if it has that (many drivers turn it off).

Doing that can boost mileage, he says, "I would estimate 10 percent, just doing those things."

Engels other secret to great mileage:

Drive the speed limit.

"Every 5 miles an hour over 70, you are going to get 5 to 10 percent less gas mileage," he said.

Of course, you might be saying "I can't drive like that," thinking about people behind you honking their horns.

What about fuel-saving gadgets?

You might wonder if there is any gadget you can buy for under the hood or dashboard that might boost your car's mileage.

Jason Torchinsky has studied fuel-saving devices for a decade, as a tech writer for Jalopnik and The Autopian.

He is not optimistic.

"Almost any fuel-saving gadget you are going to buy on the market is nothing, they are garbage," he said.

Today's cars are so high-tech, and maximize every last bit of mileage they can get, that he says installing a fuel line magnet or blue light bulb in your cigarette lighter will not boost your mileage.

"People have done studies, laws of physics. There is no reason to believe these will do anything for you whatsoever," Torchinsky said.

He says if they really boosted mileage, every automaker would install them at the factory.

The FTC, meantime, has shut down dozens of fuel savers over the years that it found had no effect other than lightening your wallet. But new ones keep popping up online.

Torchinsky says some oil additives, or thinner motor oil, might help a tiny bit.

"Maybe you will get an infinitesimal advantage of efficiency," he said.

But he says thinner oil can also harm some engines.

So your best bet: Slow down, like Bosco Engels, and that will make the biggest difference when gas is $4 at the pump, so you don't waste your money.

