Volunteers needed to adopt letters for USPS' annual 'Operation Santa'

TAMPA, Fla. — The elves in the United States Postal Service are helping Santa Claus make sure every kid ends 2021 with toys.

The USPS Operation Santa program is celebrating its 109th year and is again opening up for nationwide participation after doing so for the first time last year.

The Postal Service established the Operation Santa program to help children in need experience the joy of opening presents.

Each year hundreds of thousands of letters are written to the program every year in hopes of being adopted by someone like you.

For safety reasons, Santa's Elves remove all personally identifiable information from the letter writer. The letters are then uploaded to USPSOperationSanta.com for adoption.

Starting Nov. 29, you can read the letters and pick one or more you want to fulfill.

Potential adopters must go through a short registration and ID verification process before adopting any letter.

If you know of a child in need this year who might not otherwise receive gifts, they can participate in the USPS Operation Santa program by writing to Santa. The address is:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road

North Pole

88888

Letters will be accepted as long as they're postmarked by Dec. 10.

For more information about the USPS Operation Santa program, click here.

Sean O'Reilly at WFTS first reported this story.