Video shows 131-foot luxury yacht sinking into sea off Italian coast

Posted at 11:06 PM, Aug 23, 2022
Dramatic video was captured of the moment when a luxury yacht sank off the coast of Italy over nine miles from the shore.

The incident was recorded on video by the Italian Coast Guard off the coast of Catanzaro in southern Italy.

There were four passengers along with five crew members on the boat. All were able to be rescued from the nearly 131-foot superyacht in the Mediterranean Sea.

The passengers were headed from Gallipoli in southern Italy to Milazzo, a town located on the southern Italian island of Sicily.

