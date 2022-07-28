Watch Now
Video: Alleged suspect's gun jams in botched Las Vegas robbery

Posted at 2:34 PM, Jul 28, 2022
LAS VEGAS — A Nevada man is lucky to be alive after a robbery suspect's gun jammed.

The scary ordeal was captured on surveillance video, which the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released on Monday.

Police said the incident occurred Sunday around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, the victim had just returned home and was in his garage when he was approached by the suspect, who demanded property.

Police said the victim ran away, and the suspect began chasing him as he held a firearm.

When the suspect tried to shoot the victim, the gun jammed, police said.

According to the press release, the suspect ran a nearby sedan and leaving the scene.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

