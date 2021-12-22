Video: 2 babies survive tornado that carried them away in bathtub

A grandmother says two babies have survived a Kentucky tornado that ripped the bathtub they were in out of the ground.

Clara Lutz told WFIE-TV she put 15-month-old Kaden and 3-month-old Dallas in the bathtub with a blanket, a pillow and a Bible.

Video from a Hopkins County Sheriff's deputy shows rescue crews finding the bathtub in the woman's yard.

"Can you get down here? We need help. We have someone underneath this debris in the bathtub," the deputy says in the video.

Rescue crews are then seen pulling the crying children out of the bathtub.

Sheriff’s office authorities reunited Lutz with the babies. One child was reportedly taken to a local hospital after suffering a bump to his head.

At least 92 people have been confirmed dead across multiple states after more than 40 tornadoes pummeled a wide area on Dec. 10 and 11.