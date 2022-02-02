Watch
Vandalized marker honoring Jackie Robinson to be displayed at Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

AP
FILE - Jackie Robinson, an infielder for the Brooklyn Dodgers, is seen at spring training in Vero Beach, Florida, in March 1956. A plaque honoring baseball legend Jackie Robinson that was vandalized in Georgia is coming to Kansas City's Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to be put on display. The sign was erected in 2001 outside the birthplace of Robinson near Cairo, Georgia. Community members there discovered last year that someone had shot the plaque multiple times. (AP Photo File)
Posted at 12:55 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 12:55:57-05

A historical marker honoring baseball icon Jackie Robinson's birthplace vandalized in Georgia will be soon be displayed at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

The Associated Press reported that the plaque, erected in 2001 outside Robinson's birthplace near Cairo, Georgia, was damaged by gunfire last February.

The marker was replaced, but the damaged one will be displayed at the museum to teach the public about the historical significance of Major League Baseball's first Black player, the museum's curator and vice president Ray Doswell told the Kansas City Star.

The plaque will be on display beginning sometime in mid-April to coincide with the 75th anniversary of Robinson breaking the league's color barrier when he debuted with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.

