Utah governor vetoes transgender sports ban, faces override

Utah's governor vetoed a ban on transgender students playing girls' sports on Tuesday, becoming the second Republican governor to reject such legislation this week.

Cox said his move was aimed at protecting vulnerable kids during a wave of similar legislation passing in nearly a dozen states. Legislative leaders in support of a ban announced plans to convene to override the veto on Friday.

They argue transgender girls could eventually dominate and change the nature of girls sports. Advocates for transgender kids say banning the small group from competition would have little impact on sports while sending a wider, deeply painful message. Cox joins Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, who vetoed a statewide ban on Monday.

As Axios reported, Gov. Cox wrote, "I always try to err on the side of kindness, mercy and compassion."