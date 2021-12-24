Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

United Airlines preemptively cancels more than 100 Christmas Eve flights due to COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Chiu/AP
A United Airlines airplane takes off over a plane on the runway at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
United Airlines Planes
Posted at 7:15 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 19:15:24-05

DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) — United Airlines preemptively canceled more than 100 Christmas Eve flights on Thursday.

In a statement, the company blamed the cancellations on staffing shortages due to COVID-19.

“The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” the statement said. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights."

The cancellations couldn't come at a worse time. Millions of people are expected to travel for the holidays.

United said it's notifying customers in advance of them arriving at the airport. The airline added that it is working to rebook as many passengers as possible.

This story was originally reported by Sydney Isenberg on thedenverchannel.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-6pm-and-CBS-Evening-News-480x360.jpg

Depend on CBS 6 News and the CBS Evening News.