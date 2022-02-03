Two teens face murder charges after shooting at Minnesota school

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Two teens are in custody after a shooting at an alternative student left one student dead.
Alfredo Rosario Solis, 19, and Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, 18, are in custody following the shooting on Tuesday in Richfield, Minnesota.
The student who died was identified as 15-year-old Jahmari Rice.
A 17-year-old who was also shot is still in critical condition.
A 19-year-old suffered minor injuries, police said.
The suspects are both facing murder charges without bail.
Richfield Police say the two left the scene of the shooting in a car.
Police said the five teens knew each other.
The police chief said they were involved in an “altercation” near the front entrance of the school, when a handgun was taken out and two teens were shot.
Investigators believe a previous dispute lead up to the deadly shooting.
The FBI and ATF responded to the scene of the shooting Tuesday.
Students of South Education Center were taken to a reunification site to meet their parents that day, while staff secured school buildings.
The school is slated to reopen Friday.
Funeral arrangements for Rice are still being planned.