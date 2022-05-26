Two NYPD officers honored for saving visually impaired man from subway tracks

NEW YORK CITY — Two New York City police officers are being hailed as heroes for rescuing a visually impaired man from an oncoming subway train.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority honored Officer Jason Macaluso and Detective Henry Greco with its "Hero of the Subway" commendations, the highest honor the MTA gives a non-employee.

According to a press release, the MTA said that on May 18, the two officers were patrolling the Grant Street subway platform in Brooklyn when they saw Suleiman Rifai fall face-first onto the tracks.

The two jumped into action, pulling the 61-year-old to safety as a subway train pulled into the station.

Rifai thanked the two officers when the three reunited at MTA’s monthly board meeting.

"Without you, I would never be here today, so I really am grateful for you being there at the right time," Rifai said. "And when I heard your voices, I knew I would be okay. And I'm okay today, and again from the bottom of my heart, you are my friends for life for saving my life. And I really appreciate you.”