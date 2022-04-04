Two Disney-themed hand sanitizers recalled over presence of benzene, methanol

The FDA said two lots of Disney-themed hand sanitizers are recalled after testing found the presence of benzene in one and methanol in the other.

The voluntary recall includes The Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68%, available in green and blue formulations, and Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68% blue formulation.

The FDA said benzene, a human carcinogen, was found in The Mandalorian sanitizer, and methanol was found in the Mickey Mouse sanitizer.

Product MFG Lot # EXPIRE DATE NDC # Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer, Ethyl Alcohol 68%, blue color, 2.11 fl. oz bottle 20D21 6/30/2022 74530-013-02 The Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer, Ethyl Alcohol 68%, blue/green color, 2.11 fl. oz bottle 20E21 9/30/2022 74530-012-02

Of benzene, the FDA said substantial exposure can occur through inhalation, oral, and skin and it may result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders, which can be life-threatening.

Exposure to methanol can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death, the FDA said.

"Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products, and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning," the recall said.

The FDA was notified of the testing results in late February and Best Brands, the company that imported the lots, investigated and determined both of the affected lots were producers during April and May 2020. The FDA said the affected lots were already removed from sale in April 2021 for unrelated commercial reasons.

The FDA said Best Brands has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recalled sanitizers to date.

If you have an affected product, the FDA said stop using it and throw it away.

Consumers may contact Best Brands with questions regarding this recall or to request a refund by contacting Quality@BestBrandsintl.com. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

