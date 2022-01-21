Two-day-old giraffe dies at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A newborn giraffe at the Safari Park in San Diego has died.

According to a post on the park's Facebook page, wildlife care specialists noticed that the calf’s condition began to deteriorate. It reportedly had difficulty standing and was not nursing.

The two-day-old giraffe was taken to the Safari Park’s Harter Veterinary Medical Center where the wildlife health and wildlife care teams provided around-the-clock care.

"Unfortunately, despite all efforts, his condition continued to worsen, and the team made the compassionate decision to euthanize the calf," the park explained in the Facebook post.

The calf was born to first-time mom Zindzi. Zoo officials say they’re now monitoring the giraffe’s mother and other members of the herd for “any unusual behavior.”

The Safari Park’s Facebook post described the death as a difficult loss and thanked people for their support.

