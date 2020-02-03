The impeachment trial has resumed Monday as House impeachment managers gave their closing arguments.

The seven impeachment managers used only about an hour of their allotted four ours to give a final pitch as to why they feel President Donald Trump should be removed from office.

Following closing arguments, every senator will have the opportunity to give their own statement about the trial.

The four Democratic senators running for president — Sens. Michael Bennet, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — will deliver their statements early in Monday's session before they travel to Iowa for tonight's caucus.

Sandwiched in between the senators' statements and the final vote will be President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, which will take place on Tuesday evening.

The final vote on the articles of impeachment against Trump will take place on Wednesday at about 4 p.m. ET.

