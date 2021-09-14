Watch
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast

David J. Phillip/AP
Daniel fishes in the Gulf of Mexico as winds from what was Hurricane Nicholas continue to push waves closer to shore Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Galveston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 7:23 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 19:24:49-04

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas slowed to a crawl over southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana after blowing ashore as a hurricane, knocking out power to a half-million homes and businesses.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm made landfall on the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula early Tuesday and was soon downgraded to a tropical storm.

It's drenching Louisiana, which is still recovering from Hurricane Ida. Nearly 100,000 people are still without power in the state, according to PowerOutage.us. The National Weather Service New Orleans says Nicholas could dump an additional 10 inches of rain through Thursday.

The storm also left a trail of damage in the Houston area. CenterPoint, which provides electricity in Texas, said some people may be without power for up to five days due to the damage from Nicholas.

The storm still has the potential for life-threatening flash floods across the Deep South, according to the National Hurricane Center.

