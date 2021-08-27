Watch
Tropical Storm Ida a hurricane menace to New Orleans

Posted at 5:36 AM, Aug 27, 2021
Tropical Storm Ida has prompted a hurricane watch for New Orleans and an emergency declaration for the state of Louisiana as it pushes across the Caribbean toward an anticipated strike on Cuba Friday.

Forecasters say Ida could be near major hurricane strength by the time it reaches the northern Gulf Coast.

That's projected to happen sometime late Sunday or early Monday.

Tropical Storm Ida is expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba.

Dangerous storm surge is possible for the Gulf Coast depending on the tide by the time the system reaches the U.S.

