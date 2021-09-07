Troopers in Illinois looking to reunite owner with dentures found at state fair

The Illinois State Police wants to help reunite someone with a lost item found at the DuQuoin State Fair.

In a Facebook post, ISD District 13 posted a picture of a trooper holding a cup with someone's dentures inside it.

"Thank you to the nice fairgoer that flagged us down with these abandoned chompers," the department captioned the photo.

According to the post, a fairgoer found the dentures in the Conservation World.

The department said the owner of the teeth could claim them at the lost and found at the fair's grandstand.