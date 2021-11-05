Trial in Ahmaud Arbery's death scheduled to begin in Georgia

A murder trial is set to open for three white men in Brunswick, Georgia, who are charged with chasing and shooting Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man.

The death in February 2020 was recorded on video and caused a national outcry.

Jurors are to be sworn in Friday for the trial of father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan.

The McMichaels armed themselves and pursued Arbery after spotting him running in their neighborhood.

Bryan joined the chase and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery at close range.

Their lawyers say the shooting was in self defense.