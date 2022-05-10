Tom Brady to join FOX Sports as lead analyst after playing career

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as a lead analyst when his playing career ends.

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch said over the course of the "long-term" agreement, Brady will call the biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt and serve as an ambassador for the network.

"We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season," Murdoch said.

Brady said on Twitter that he is "excited" but still has a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Earlier this year, Brady announced his retirement, but weeks later he came out of retirement and said he was returning to the Bucs.

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck had been the lead NFL broadcast team for years on Fox, but both decided to leave the network. They joined ESPN and will host "Monday Night Football."

This story was originally reported by Emily McCain on abcactionnews.com.