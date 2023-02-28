Watch Now
The Weeknd just made history on Spotify

Lynne Sladky/AP
The Weekend performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 3:59 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 15:59:49-05

The Weeknd just hit a major career milestone. This week, the singer became the first artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners.

He topped Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift, who had more than 80,000 listeners this month.

The Weeknd saw a surge in streams after releasing the "Die For You" remix, featuring Ariana Grande.

In a poll conducted by Billboard, fans declared "Die For You" their favorite new music released in the last week.

This isn't The Weeknd's first record on Spotify. He also owns the most-played song of all time on the streaming platform.

"Blinding Lights" has been streamed more than 3.4 billion times.

The Weeknd, whose real Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, has been in the music industry for more than a decade. He started seeing mainstream success in about 2014, when he collaborated with Grande on the track "Love Me Harder."

In 2021, he performed during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which many say is the pinnacle event for sports and entertainment.

