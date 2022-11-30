Terrorism bulletin warns about potential violence against LGBTQ+ community

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is raising concerns about the safety of people in the LGBTQ+ community.

In a terrorism advisory bulletin, the department warned that "domestic actors and foreign terrorist organizations continue to maintain a visible presence online in attempts to motivate supporters to conduct attacks."

Five people were killed and dozens were injured in a shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, last month.

The suspect was arrested after patrons stepped in and stopped the gunman from inflicting any more carnage.

In addition to the LGBTQ+ community, (DHS) is warning of potential violence at public gatherings, faith-based institutions, schools and government facilities.

"Threat actors have recently mobilized to violence, citing factors such as reactions to current events and adherence to violent extremist ideologies," DHS stated.

Individuals are encouraged to report any suspicious behavior to local authorities.