Teen charged with murder of Texas woman visiting son's grave

KILLEEN, Texas — Authorities in Texas arrested a 17-year-old suspect over the weekend for the murder of a woman who was shot at her son's gravesite in March.

Killeen Police announced Saturday they arrested Christian Lamar Weston for the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia.

Police said they were called to a reported shooting on March 22 around 5 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found N'Gaojia and another victim.

The 52-year-old later died after she was shot while visiting her son's grave on what would've been his 22nd birthday.

The second victim, whose identity has not been released, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene and was released.

Police said Weston is being held without bond.

Weston was also arraigned on a separate charge of unlicensed carrying of a weapon with a bond of $5,000, police said.

Weston will be transported to the Bell County Jail, police said.

The cause of the shooting is still being investigated.

N'Gaojia's son, Amir, died on Jan. 1.

O. Gloria Okorie at KXXV first reported this story.