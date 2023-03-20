Taylor Swift delivers promise of tour tickets to teen burn survivor

It’s a surprise of a lifetime. On Saturday, 13-year-old Isabella McCune enjoyed the second night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona, thanks to the pop star’s promise she made to her five years ago.

In 2018, McCune went through an accident that landed her in the hospital for nine months with burns on over 65% of her body. She ended up not being able to go to the Reputation Tour, however, Taylor Swift herself visited the then-8-year-old at the hospital.

“Isabella, I hope you feel better soon. I’m so honored you’ve been listening to my music. You’re so awesome and I can’t wait to have you at a show. Stay strong, gorgeous. Love, Taylor,” Isabella read off a note that Swift wrote to her back in 2018.

McCune said Swift helped her get through some of the most difficult times of her life as she recovered from her burns.

“Her music helped me a lot while I was in the hospital,” she said.

Swift followed up on that promise five years later, as she made her way to kick off the Eras Tour in Glendale this weekend.

Swift and her team surprised McCune with four tickets to her concert Saturday night. It’s a surprise McCune will never forget.

“Not only the fact that I’m able to go and I got these tickets gifted to me, they’re from Taylor Swift and her team and they remembered me, and thought of me to give me these tickets,” McCune said.

While she dances the night way, singing the songs that helped heal her, McCune added that she is thankful for those who made it all possible for her, as she continues to help others who are going through what she did.

This article was written by Elenee Dao for Scripps News Phoenix.

