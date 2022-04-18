Taco Bell returns a top item to the menu

Nearly 18 months after removing it from the menu, Taco Bell said the Mexican Pizza will return to the menu.

Taco Bell said the item will be available May 19.

“Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list,” said Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell. “From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as ‘Pizzazz Pizza’ to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I’m glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs.”

Taco Bell noted a Change.org petition had more than 171,000 online signatures.

“Like many Indian-Americans who grew up vegetarian, we had limited access to the ‘fun’ fast food, so Taco Bell became a bridge to belonging in American culture for many kids like me who grew up in immigrant households,” said Krish Jagirdar, superfan and organizer of the Change.org petition . “That’s what made it especially devastating when the Mexican Pizza was pulled from menus in 2020, but fast forward two years later and I found myself on a conference call with the Taco Bell team as they shared news of the return of the Mexican Pizza, showing that listening to their fans is clearly embedded in their DNA.”

Taco Bell said loyalty members can get early dibs on the Mexican Pizza May 17. Taco Bell Rewards Members can claim a free Mexican Pizza on the Taco Bell app May 19.

Taco Bell removed the Mexican Pizza in November 2020 along with shredded chicken items.

Taco Bell said at the time the changes to the menu helped in “creating a faster and more seamless restaurant experience.”