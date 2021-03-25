Suspicious package found at University of Kentucky hospital, heavy police presence reported

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky police are asking people to avoid the area surrounding the emergency room at UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital where a suspicious package was found Thursday.

The area currently has a major police presence. EMS and firefighters are also on the scene, as well as personnel dressed in bomb suits and a bomb disposal robot.

FBI Louisville's Lexington agency is at the scene to assist local police.

Continue to avoid area of UK Chandler Emergency Room at S. Limestone. Resume other activities outside this area. More information https://t.co/7nWhfsK5w0 #ukalert — University of Kentucky Police (@UKPolice) March 25, 2021

Submitted photo

Nicholasville Road and South Limestone is closed to traffic both northbound and southbound at the Chandler Hospital Emergency Dept.

Police are directing traffic as needed at the Limestone - Cooper/Waller intersection. The outbound side remains shutdown at Virginia Ave.

FBI Louisville's Lexington Resident Agency is aware of the situation at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and is reporting to the scene to assist @UKPolice. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) March 25, 2021

LEX 18

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story was originally published by WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky.