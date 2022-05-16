Suspected gunman in California church shooting identified

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the identity of the suspected gunman responsible for a shooting that ended with one person dead.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that 68-year-old David Chou of Las Vegas has been booked on investigation of one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Parishioners were able to stop him when he opened fire at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California.

Police say worshippers detained the Chou on Sunday by hog-tying his legs with an electrical cord until authorities arrived.

Congregant Jerry Chen says he saw church members screaming, running and ducking under tables.

Officials did not immediately disclose a motive for the shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods.

One person, only identified as a man, was shot and killed.

Five others were hurt, including a 92-year-old man.