Suspect arrested in connection to triple homicide at Georgia gun range

Authorities in Georgia say they have made an arrest in connection to the triple homicide that left three family members dead at a gun range in Grantville.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that they arrested 21-year-old Jacob Christian Muse and charged him with three counts of malice murder.

Officials say the fatal armed robbery happened on April 8 at the Lock Stock and Barrel Shooting Range.

Grantsville police were notified just after 8 p.m. by the Coweta County coroner, who arrived at the gun range owned by his family, only to find that his father, mother, and son were shot to death, CBS News and NBC News reported.

When officers arrived at the scene, that's where they found the bodies of Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., Evelyn Hawk, both 75, and their grandson, Alexander Luke Hawk, 17.

The Associated Press reported that as many as 40 guns and the range's surveillance cameras were also stolen.

Muse was booked into the Coweta County Jail, and no other information about his arrest has been released.