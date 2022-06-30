Supreme Court: Biden administration can terminate 'Remain in Mexico' policy

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Biden administration can terminate a Trump-era asylum policy.

Known by many as the "Remain in Mexico" policy, the court ruled 5-4 in favor of the Biden administration. The three liberal justices along with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh voted in the majority.

President Joe Biden suspended the program on his first day in office. However, Republican-led states sued to keep the policy, which they say reduced the number of immigrants entering the U.S.

Immigration advocates claim it's illegal to deny a person the right to seek asylum.