Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Suits against Ohio State over sex abuse by doc are dismissed

items.[0].image.alt
Angie Wang/AP
FILE - This May 8, 2019, file photo, shows a sign for Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. On Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, a federal judge dismissed some of the biggest remaining lawsuits over Ohio State's failure to stop decades-old sexual abuse by now-deceased team doctor Richard Strauss, saying it’s indisputable he abused hundreds of young men but agreeing with OSU’s argument that the legal window for such claims had passed. (AP Photo/Angie Wang, File)
Ohio State Team Doctor
Posted at 9:14 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 21:24:06-04

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed some of the biggest remaining lawsuits filed by men who say Ohio State University officials failed to stop decades-old sexual abuse by now-deceased team doctor Richard Strauss.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Watson agreed Wednesday with OSU’s argument that the legal window for such claims had passed.

In one ruling, Watson said it’s indisputable Strauss abused hundreds of young men. He says that Ohio State officials turned a blind eye and the university failed the survivors — and that now the legal system also has failed them.

OSU has apologized publicly.

It announced nearly $47 million in settlements for 185 plaintiffs and says it has since settled with dozens more.

Attorneys for some of the plaintiffs said they would appeal, NPR reported Wednesday.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-6pm-and-CBS-Evening-News-480x360.jpg

Depend on CBS 6 News and the CBS Evening News.