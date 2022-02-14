Spirit Airlines reports 'IT issues' impacting flights

Spirit Airlines said on Monday that the company was working to resolve "IT issues" which were impacting flights, causing possible delays. It was unclear how widespread possible delays could be, or how long it would be until the issue is resolved.

Spirit said in a tweet, "Safety is our top priority, and we're working with our partner to restore connectivity. We apologize for the inconvenience."

The ultra-low-cost carrier with no-frills service has been known to generate consumer complaints regarding delays and cancelations.

The airline posted to their Facebook page writing, "We experienced temporary IT issues that impacted our website and other systems, creating some delays and cancellations. Our airport operations are running, and we are working to restore website functionality."

Customers are asked to contact the airline as canceled flights are eligible for refunds.

Spirit said, "If your flight was canceled, you have the option to receive a refund, reservation credit, or to be rebooked on another Spirit flight. If a Spirit flight is not available today or tomorrow, we will look for other options including other airlines and hotel accommodation as needed. If your flight has been delayed by more than 2 hours, you can be rebooked on another Spirit flight, or receive a reservation credit or a refund if you do not wish to fly."

To receive a refund you can text the airline directly at 833-417-5700 or visit www.spirit.com/help.