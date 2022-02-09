Watch
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after geomagnetic storm

The satellites are expected to burn as they re-enter Earth's atmosphere.
David J. Phillip/AP
The SpaceX logo is displayed on a building, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Two astronauts will fly on the SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station scheduled for launch on May 27. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts will blast into orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 4:03 PM, Feb 09, 2022
SpaceX’s newest fleet of satellites Is tumbling out of orbit after being struck by a solar storm.

49 small satellites were launched February 3 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

SpaceX now reports that a geomagnetic storm last Friday made the atmosphere denser, which increased the drag on the Starlink satellites, which will cause them to fall out of orbit.

Up to 40 of those satellites have either re-entered the atmosphere and burned up, or are on the verge of doing so.

The satellites hit by the solar storm were in a temporary position.

SpaceX deliberately launches them into this unusually low orbit so that any duds can quickly reenter the atmosphere and pose no threat to other spacecraft.

There is no danger from these newly falling satellites, either in orbit or on the ground, according to the company.

Each satellite weighs less than 575 pounds

There are still close to 2,000 Starlink satellites orbiting Earth and providing internet service.

