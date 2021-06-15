Southwest in process of ‘resuming normal operations’ after issue leads to ground stop

Southwest Airlines says it’s "in the process of resuming normal operations" after a system issue disrupted flights throughout its network Tuesday afternoon.

The FAA said in a statement on Twitter that it issued a “temporary nationwide ground stop” at the request of Southwest while the company resolved a “reservation computer issue.” That ground stop was quickly lifted.

The FAA urged affected customers to contact the airline for further details.

However, Southwest said its customer service wait times may be longer than normal, so it’s encouraging its customers to visit http://swa.is/ChangeFlight to explore “self-service options.”

Southwest is also asking travelers to use Southwest.com to check flight statuses or to consult a Southwest Airlines customer service agent at their airport if they need assistance.

“We know many customers still require assistance and are working to address those concerns as quickly as possible,” wrote Southwest in tweet.

Tuesday's issues come a day after several airlines, including Southwest, experienced technical problems. A Southwest spokesperson told NPR Monday that the company "experienced intermittent performance issues" that kept information from being sent to flight crews.

Delta and Alaska Airlines also experienced issues on Monday, according to CNN.

This story is breaking and will be updated.