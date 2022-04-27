Soldier dies during training exercise in Washington state

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — A 20-year-old soldier has died after a training exercise in Washington state.

Private First Class Joseph Marquez with the U.S. Army was based out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord south of Tacoma.

Maquez was from Dover, Delaware and a member of the 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Seventh Infantry Division.

The combat team posted on Facebook, saying Marquez died after a training exercise this week. “He was pronounced dead on the scene,” the post said.

Two other soldiers were also hurt during the training incident at the Yakima Training Center in Eastern Washington.

The injured soldiers were treated at a hospital and released.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.