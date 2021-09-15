Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Slaughter of dolphins on Faeroes sparks debate on traditions

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this image released by Sea Shepherd Conservation Society the carcasses of dead white-sided dolphins lay on a beach after being pulled from the blood-stained water on the island of Eysturoy which is part of the Faeroe Islands Sunday Sept. 12, 2021. The dolphins were part of a slaughter of 1,428 white-sided dolphins that is part of a four-century-old traditional drive of sea mammals into shallow water where they are killed for their meat and blubber. The hunt in the North Atlantic islands is not commercial and is authorized, but environmental activists claim it is cruel. (Sea Shepherd via AP)
Faeroe Islands Dolphins
Posted at 10:56 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 10:56:00-04

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The slaughter of 1,428 white-sided dolphins as part of a four-century-old traditional drive of sea mammals into shallow water in the Faeroe Islands where they are killed has reignited a debate in the small North Atlantic islands.

According to the Associated Press, the hunt is authorized and isn't commercial. Still, environmental activists claim it is cruel.

Defenders of the hunt worry that this year's slaughter will draw unwanted attention because it was far larger than usual and took place with less organization.

A local official fears that Sunday's event could put a negative spin on the ancient tradition of the 18 rocky islands located halfway between Scotland and Iceland.

The Faeroese fishery minister said everything went by the book.

According to the AP, islanders kill up to 1,000 sea mammals annually, with only 35 white-sided dolphins killed last year.

The AP reported that the white-side dolphins and pilot whales are not endangered species.

The meat and blubber are shared on a community basis.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-6pm-and-CBS-Evening-News-480x360.jpg

Depend on CBS 6 News and the CBS Evening News.