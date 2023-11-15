Semper Fi & America's Fund offers lifetime of care for veterans

Veteran's Day is a time to honor America's veterans for their willingness to serve our country.

Many of them sacrifice a lot and some deal with a lifetime of complications.

Veteran Chad Prichard is hoping to help other vets by sharing how he has found relief through a national organization.

Prichard was deployed to Iraq after 9/11.

He says he was briefed on the culture shock he would face in another country, but in his experience, returning back to the U.S. was even more of a culture shock.

"Coming home is the hardest thing because when you're in the military, you don't have to pay bills," Prichard said. "You don't have to worry about, is your power going to shut off, you don't have to worry about all these things that we have to worry about in America."

Prichard says those worries and added stress led to addiction and homelessness, but he's doing so much better today thanks to Semper Fi & America's Fund.

Funded entirely through donations, it's a national nonprofit that offers a lifetime of care to veterans. Trish Sykes is Prichard's case manager.

"He lets me know for real what's really going on with him and what might be needed or what might be helpful, which helps me do my job better," Sykes said.

Prichard says Semper Fi & America's Fund gives him plenty of opportunities to exercise which helps with tension migraines due to a traumatic brain injury that was finally diagnosed this year.

Other services include access to adaptive equipment, a team of visiting nurses, and local resourcing for claims through the VA.

To get involved or learn more about Semper Fi & America's fund, click here.

