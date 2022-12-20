Safety audit of Uvalde schools reveals security risk

The superintendent of Uvalde, Texas, schools gave a surprising report about a recent audit of the district's security during a school board meeting Monday.

During the meeting, Interim Superintendent Gary Patterson said an inspector posing as an intruder gained access to a school cafeteria through an unproperly locked door, CNN and ABC News reported.

Patterson told the board that the incident occurred in December during a safety audit of three schools, none of which were identified, the news outlets reported.

According to Patterson, the inspector found the faulty door latch on a door near the cafeteria's loading dock, where the inspector gained entry into the school during a delivery, the news outlets reported.

The news outlets reported that the inspector noticed that the door wouldn't latch unless it were slammed shut, according to the audit.

The inspector, still posing as an intruder, made it through the empty cafeteria before being stopped by school staff, Patterson said, the news outlets reported.

The two other schools that were audited passed, according to the media outlets.

The audit is part of a program that Gov. Greg Abbott started in October, the news outlets reported.

The program was created in the wake of a gunman walking into Robb Elementary School and killing 19 children and two teachers on May 24.