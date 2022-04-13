Russian karter who allegedly gave Nazi-style salute loses racing license

A Russian karter who was accused of allegedly giving a Nazi-style salute after a race has now lost his racing license.

On Tuesday, the Automobile Club d'Italia announced that the racing license of Russian go-karter Artem Severiukhin was revoked following an incident that occurred Sunday as he stood on a podium after he won a European Championship race in Portugal.

The club added that he's been referred to the Sports Justice "so that it can evaluate the definition of further sanctions that fall within its sphere of competence."

The incident occurred during the playing of Italy's national anthem, in which a video appeared to show the 15-year-old extending his raised right arm and then laughing, the Associated Press reported.

Motorsport’s governing body FIA announced on Monday that it was investigating the incident.

Also, on Monday, his Sweden-based team, Ward Racing, announced on its Instagram page that they terminated his contract.

CNN reported that Severiukhin has since apologized and said he did not make a Nazi salute.