Watch
NewsNational NewsRussia-Ukraine Conflict

Actions

UK spy agency: Russia's Vladimir Putin 'massively misjudged' chances of victory in Ukraine invasion

Agency warns Russia seeking cyber attack targets
Russia Putin
Mikhail Klimentyev/AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russia Putin
Posted at 8:35 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 20:40:31-04

(LONDON) — A U.K. intelligence chief is warning that Russia is looking for cyber targets and bringing in mercenaries to shore up its stalled military campaign in Ukraine.

Jeremy Fleming, who heads the U.K.’s GCHQ electronic spy agency, said Russian President Vladimir Putin “massively misjudged” his chances for a swift military victory in Ukraine.

In a speech in Australia, Fleming praised Ukraine’s “information operation” for effectively countering Russia’s big disinformation campaign about the war.

While there were expectations that Russia would launch a major cyberattack as part of its military campaign, Fleming said such a move was never part of Moscow’s playbook.

But, Fleming warns that Russia’s “cyber actors are looking for targets in the countries that oppose their actions.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-6pm-and-CBS-Evening-News-480x360.jpg

Depend on CBS 6 News and the CBS Evening News.