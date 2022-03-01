Russia pummels Ukraine's second-largest city as convoy nears Ukrainian capital

At least six people are dead after the Russian military struck Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv on Tuesday.

A large explosion destroyed a government building located in the center of the city.

Video posted by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows the moment in which the explosion went off and damaged the Soviet-era administration building at Freedom Square.

An emergency official in Ukraine said the bodies were pulled from the ruins.

At least 20 other people were hurt.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack on the square a war crime.

He says the Russian action is “frank, undisguised terror. Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget."

U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken has condemned Russia for killing civilians.

He told the United Nations Human Rights Council that strikes by Russia are “hitting schools, hospitals and residential buildings.”

Also on Tuesday, CNN confirmed a massive tv tower in the capital city of Kyiv was hit by Russian military strikes.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs said tv channels will not work for a while and that it was working on enabling its backup broadcasting system.

This latest attack comes just hours after a 40-mile convoy of tanks made its way to Kyiv.

The Russian military has warned that it will carry out strikes in Kyiv and warned civilians who live near facilities to leave.

