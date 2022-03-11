Local, state law enforcement agencies across country donating excess body armor, helmets to Ukraine

Law enforcement agencies across the country have committed to donating excess equipment tactical equipment to Ukraine to assist their efforts in fighting off Russian invaders.

Officials in Colorado, New York and Vermont have confirmed that both local and state-level law enforcement agencies will donate the excess equipment to Ukraine in the days ahead.

In Colorado, the state departments of Public Safety (CDPS) and Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) both committed to sending surplus body armor and ballistic helmets to Ukraine after Gov. Jared Polis urged law enforcement agencies in the state to do so.

That announcement came after the Yonkers Police Department in New York said earlier this month was donating 40 ballistic vests and 50 tactical helmets to the Ukrainian military. Days later, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said on Twitter that law enforcement agencies in the state were "coordinating efforts" to donate excess equipment to Ukraine.

"As I've said, the bravery and resolve of the Ukrainian people is heroic and inspiring," Scott tweeted. "This body armor drive is something we can do to help them protect themselves in their fight for freedom."

Thanks to two federal programs, the 1033 and the 1122 initiatives, U.S. military often will send equipment to local law enforcement agencies free of charge, CNBC reports. Since its inception, about 11,500 local law enforcement agencies have received more than $7 billion in military equipment from the 1033 initiative alone.

Two recent independent studies have found that providing local law enforcement with military equipment does not deter crime or make officers safer.