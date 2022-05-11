Watch
House approves $40B in Ukraine aid, increasing Biden's request

The bill won bipartisan support, heads to Senate
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., followed by Rep. James McGovern, D-Mass., Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., and other members of the Congressional delegation that recently visited Ukraine, walk out of the West Wing of the White House to speak to reporters following a meeting with President Joe Biden, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Posted at 10:21 PM, May 10, 2022
The House has emphatically approved a fresh $40 billion Ukraine aid package that beefs up President Joe Biden's initial request.

The measure signals a magnified U.S. commitment to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin's bloody three-month-old invasion. The bill won wide bipartisan support. It contains $7 billion more than Biden's plan from last month, evenly divided between defense and humanitarian programs.

The bill would give Ukraine military and economic assistance, help regional allies, replenish weapons the Pentagon has shipped overseas and provide $5 billion to address global food shortages caused by the war's crippling of Ukraine's normally robust crop production.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., chair of the House Appropriations Committee said, “The Ukrainian people, they need us, they are in desperate need of our support.” DeLauro said, “Vladimir Putin and his cronies must be held responsible. This bill does that by protecting democracy, limiting Russian aggression and strengthening our own national security.”

