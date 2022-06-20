Watch
Russia continues to pound eastern Ukraine

Efrem Lukatsky/AP
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jun 20, 2022
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s military machine is persevering in its ferocious effort to grind down Ukraine’s defenses.

Combat in eastern areas of Ukraine reportedly is entering a decisive phase.

Ukraine’s deputy defense minister said the Kremlin had ordered its military to overrun the entire eastern Luhansk region by next Sunday.

In that region, which in recent weeks has become the focal point of Moscow’s attempt to impose its will on its neighbor, battles are raging for the control of multiple villages.

The war’s consequences for food and fuel supplies are increasingly weighing on minds around the globe after warnings that the fighting could go on for years.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also reportedly warned Russia would increase its assault this week as the European Union decides whether the country should be considered to join the bloc.

