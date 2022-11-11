Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Rough November weather brings onlookers to watch Lake Superior's waves

The weather brought gale force winds creating massive waves on the large freshwater lake.
Lake Superior stormy November
CNN Newsource
Lake Superior stormy November
Posted at 11:28 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 23:28:14-05

People gathered around Lake Superior, or drove by, to witness strong gales and rough waves on the world's largest freshwater lake by area.

The lake stretches into multiple U.S. states and into Canada.

The National Weather service reported stormy weather around the lake's coast in Wisconsin.

While snow, sleet and freezing rain was reported in other areas, CNN reported.

The ominous scene drew onlookers who came to take photos and get one last glimpse of the area before the winter months.

MPR News pointed out that the weather pattern there around the northern U.S. lake actually originates in the U.S. southwest.

It's known as a mid-latitude cyclone and are formed during the transition between summer and winter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-6pm-and-CBS-Evening-News-480x360.jpg

Depend on CBS 6 News and the CBS Evening News.