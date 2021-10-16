Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York real estate heir Robert Durst has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, his attorney said.

Defense Attorney Dick DeGuerin told NBC News that Durst has been put on a ventilator.

The 78-year-old was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for the murder of his best friend, Susan Berman, in 2000.

DeGuerin said Saturday that Durst was “very, very sick in the courtroom.”

He also told NBC News that he believes Durst was vaccinated, but didn’t know if he had a booster shot.