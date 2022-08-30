Rioter who encountered Sen. Schumer during insurrection sentenced to over 4 years in prison

The Justice Department announced Monday that a Washington D.C. man who was in the process of joining the Proud Boys was sentenced to 55 months in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors say Joshua Pruitt was sentenced to more than four years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He must also pay $2,000 in restitution.

According to court documents, while inside the Capitol Visitor's Center, the 40-year-old encountered then-Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and his security detail, who were evacuating from the Senate Chamber on Jan. 6, 2021.

"A member of the security detail saw Pruitt approaching. As a result, Senator Schumer and his security detail reversed course, running away from the elevator and back down the ramp," prosecutors said in court documents.

Prosecutors said Pruitt was arrested the evening of the insurrection for violating a city curfew. He was federally charged the next day, the agency said.

Pruitt pleaded guilty on June 3 to a charge of obstruction of an official proceeding, prosecutors said.