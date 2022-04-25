Red Bull plane crashes after attempted stunt in Arizona

ELOY, Ariz. (KNXV) — A Red Bull plane spun out of control and crashed after an attempted stunt near Eloy, Arizona Sunday evening.

According to the Red Bull website, the pilots were to take the aircrafts up to 14,000 feet, put them in a vertical dive, jump out of the planes in mid-air and attempt to switch planes.

The stunt appeared to be going well when both men jumped out of their planes. Moments later, however, one of the planes began to nosedive.

The Federal Aviation Administration says one of the pilots was able to get back into one of the aircrafts and safely land. The other pilot was able to land safely using his parachute.

One of the pilots told USA TODAY that he was happy that everyone was safe but disappointed in the outcome.

The event was being streamed live on Hulu.

This story was originally reported by Kasey Brammell on ABC15.com.