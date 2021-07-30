Recall issued on Generac portable generators due to finger amputation

Generac has issued a recall on more than 320,000 portable generators due to consumers getting their fingers crushed or severed on an unlocked handle that can pinch them against the frame.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Generac has received reports of seven people having their fingers amputated and one getting their finger crushed.

The company said the recall is for the Generac and DR 6500-watt and 8000-watt portable generators.

The recall applies to 32 models purchased from major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online between June 2013 through June 2021.

The commission recommended that consumers immediately stop using the generators. They can also insert the locking pin to secure the handle in place.

They can also contact Generac for a free repair kit.