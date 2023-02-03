Watch Now
Prosecutors: Chicago woman hid mother's body in freezer for years

Posted at 10:21 PM, Feb 02, 2023
Prosecutors say 69-year-old Eva Bratcher of Chicago allegedly kept her mother's body in a freezer for almost two years after the mother's death, while Bratcher lived in a nearby apartment.

Bratcher appeared in court on Thursday to face charges of concealing the body of her 96-year-old mother, after her death. She also faced charges of having fraudulent identification in her possession.

The body of her mother, Regina Michalski, was discovered in a freezer inside of a garage this week near an apartment the two shared.

The cause of death was not immediately released. Investigators will have to wait until the body is thawed to perform an autopsy, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

A judge set bond for Bratcher at $20,000 and called the allegations "disturbing."

Prosecutors did not give their believed motive for hiding the death but said they found an identification card with Bratcher's name, and her mother's photo.

