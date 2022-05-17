President Biden to offer condolences in Buffalo following mass shooting

President Joe Biden will visit Buffalo, N.Y. Tuesday to offer his condolences following a mass shooting that claimed 10 lives at a grocery store.

Biden is scheduled to visit a memorial for the victims at 10:45 a.m. before delivering remarks at 1 p.m. He is also expected to meet with families of the victims, law enforcement and first responders, and community leaders.

The suspect in Saturday’s massacre allegedly believed in the “great replacement theory” and specifically targeted Black shoppers.

“We must do everything in our power to end hate-fueled domestic terrorism. And we must reject hatred and extres- -- extremism ideologies that seek to divide Americans, whenever we find it in our society. It is antithetical to who we are as a country and fuels -- and fuels violence as well,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Whether Biden uses the Buffalo shooting to renew calls for stricter gun laws remains to be seen, but Jean-Pierre said Biden will continue to encourage Congress to pass new gun laws.

“I think the President, as he's done for this past year, is going to continue to call for gun reform,” she said. “That is not going to -- you know, that's not going to change. That is something that -- that he has done this past year every time we have heard of this gun violence.”