President Biden marks 2-year anniversary of Capitol insurrection

Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol when throngs of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the complex in hopes of disrupting the counting of the Electoral College.

On Friday, Biden will host a remembrance of the day. While Biden is expected to speak, details on the event have not been unveiled by the White House.

Meanwhile, Democrats on Capitol Hill held a separate event Friday morning. The event took place before incoming members of the House meet for a fourth day to decide the next speaker.

The events at the Capitol led to over 950 arrests with 351 having been convicted and sentenced. More are expected to face punishments in the coming months.

“Since then, countless agents, investigators, prosecutors, analysts, and others across the Justice Department have participated in one of the largest, most complex, and most resource-intensive investigations in our history. I am extremely grateful for the dedication, professionalism, and integrity with which they have done this work,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said. “This investigation has resulted in the arrest of more than 950 defendants for their alleged roles in the attack. We have secured convictions for a wide range of criminal conduct on January 6 as well as in the days and weeks leading up to the attack. Our work is far from over.”