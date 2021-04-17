Police identify the 8 people killed at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The eight people killed in a deadly mass shooting at a FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis have been identified.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 11 p.m. Thursday on the report of shots fired at the FedEx facility in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road in Indianapolis.

Eight people were killed. They have been identified by the Marion County Coroner's Office and IMPD.



Matthew R. Alexander, 32 Samaria Blackwell, 19 Amarjeet Johal, 66 Jasvinder Kaur, 64 Jaswinder Singh, 68 Amarjit Skhon, 48 Karlie Smith, 19 John Weisert, 74

Several other people were hospitalized with injuries. Their names aren't being released.

This story originally reported by Andrew Smith on WRTV.com.